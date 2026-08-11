Aspen Public Radio's Nonprofit Volunteer Fair

On Wednesday, August 26, join friends and fellow listeners from 2-5 p.m. for a fun, family-friendly FREE gathering to celebrate our remarkable community at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library (815 Cooper Avenue, Glenwood Springs).

Enjoy FREE food trucks, special stage performances, and a live radio broadcast as you explore the station’s fourth annual convening of area nonprofits for the 2026 Nonprofit Volunteer Fair! Find out how you can volunteer with one (or more!) amazing nonprofit organizations working throughout the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.

Make your way through the Fair to earn tickets which can be redeemed for complimentary donuts and hot and iced coffee from Aspen Mini Donuts, mangos on a stick from Señor Mango, and authentic Mexican street food from Taqueria el Yaqui. All the participating vendors will also have items available for purchase.