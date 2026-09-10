Aspen Rocks - Adult Edition
Aspen Rocks - Adult Edition
This special “adult edition” brings the excitement of our popular youth event to the stage for grown-up performers. Aspen Rocks is our local “American Idol”-style music competition, celebrating the incredible talent in our community.
Wheeler Opera House
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/