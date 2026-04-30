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Aspen Rocks: Inspire Aspen Foundation

Aspen Rocks: Inspire Aspen Foundation

Our popular youth event is back for it's fifth year. Aspen Rocks is our local “American Idol”-style music competition, celebrating the incredible youth talent in our community.
Six finalists will take the stage at the historic Wheeler Opera House, competing live for prizes of recording time with a professional engineer at the legendary Mad Dog Ranch+Studios. Performances will be evaluated by a panel of three judges, and the evening will also feature special appearances by past Aspen Rocks winners.

Wheeler Opera House
$19-$29
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/