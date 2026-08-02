Aspen Thrift Shop Art Sale
Aspen Thrift Shop Art Sale
Join us as the Aspen Thrift Shop Art Sale Saturday August 8th, the Aspen Thrift Shop hosts the Annual Art Sale at the Red Brick Center. Stop by on Friday, the 7th, for a preview between 4 and 6pm and the sale starts on Saturday at 10am and closes at 2pm.
Red Brick Center for the Arts
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Thrift Shop
Red Brick Center for the Arts
110 E. Hallam St.Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-429-2777
redbrickarts@cityofaspen.com