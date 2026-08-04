August Indie Showcase: ASK E. JEAN
August Indie Showcase: ASK E. JEAN
Much more than the public figure many recognize from recent headlines, ASK E. JEAN explores the remarkable life and career of E. Jean Carroll—trailblazing journalist, bestselling author, and the voice behind one of America's longest-running advice columns. The documentary traces her decades-long career with wit, candor, and resilience, revealing the woman behind the headlines and celebrating a life spent encouraging others to live boldly.
Wednesday, August 5 | 7 PM
Isis Theatre | 406 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen
TICKETS $16 General Admission | FREE AF Member
ISIS Theatre
$16
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Film
(970) 925-6882
info@aspenfilm.org
ISIS Theatre
406 E Hopkins AveAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 925-7584
comments@scene1ent.com