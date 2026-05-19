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BANDALOOP: July 4th Celebration

BANDALOOP: July 4th Celebration

For more than 137 years, the Wheeler Opera House has brought Aspen together through live performance. This Independence Day, join us in celebrating that legacy, and America’s 250th anniversary, with free, outdoor performances that animate the Wheeler itself.

Internationally renowned vertical dance innovators BANDALOOP bring immersive, perspective‑changing choreography to the Wheeler’s façade, transforming the historic building into a shared civic stage.

Free performances following the July 4 parade at 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm. No reservations required. All ages welcome.

Wheeler Opera House
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/