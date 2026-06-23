Basalt 6th Annual Free Community Recycling Event

The Town of Basalt and Eagle County are sponsoring the 6th Annual Free Community Recycling Event on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Basalt High School, 600 Southside Drive. Basalt and Eagle County residents may bring electronics (printers, TVs, monitors), household hazardous chemicals (paint, antifreeze, oil), vehicle tires (non-commercial), and metal (scrap metal, appliances) for recycling. A paper shredding service will also be available to shred documents on site.

The free event is aimed at diverting recyclables from the local landfills and supports the Town of Basalt’s climate action goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 from a 2014 baseline and enhance waste diversion and composting services.

The generous financial support from Eagle County makes this free event possible.