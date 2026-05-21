The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading event in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Join more than 50,000 participants at 80 events across the globe to support the Best Buddies programs in schools, workplaces, and communities. You’ll be making the world more welcoming to people with IDD — one friendship, one job, and one life-changing connection at a time.

Schedule

Sunday, May 31, 2026Check-in: 12:00 PM

Opening Ceremonies: 1:00 PM

Walk: 1:15 PM

Celebrate Until: 3:00 PM

Location

Basalt River Park, Historic Downtown Basalt

Event Contact

BrooksBryant@bestbuddies.org