Join Aspen Film on Wednesday, July 1, at 7 PM at the Isis Theatre for our July Indie Showcase, featuring the Best of Shortsfest 2026 program.

Selected from more than 60 films presented during this year's Oscar®-qualifying festival, these standout shorts represent the very best of Shortsfest, highlighting exceptional storytelling, unforgettable characters, and filmmakers from around the world.

Whether you attended the festival in April or are discovering these films for the first time, Best of Shortsfest offers a unique opportunity to experience the audience favorites, jury selections, and award-winning works that defined this year's event — all in a single evening.

Tickets will be available beginning June 19. Aspen Film Members receive complimentary admission as part of their membership benefits.

