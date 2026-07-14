Beyond Identification: Field Skills for Birding in the Roaring Fork Valley
Beyond Identification: Field Skills for Birding in the Roaring Fork Valley
Join birding expert and past ACES Naturalist Ryan Dibala and unlock the art of “reading” the landscape in this hands-on workshop designed to move beyond identification and into field skills.
Catto Center at Toklat
$100
07:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
Catto Center at Toklat
11247 Castle Creek RdAspen, Colorado 81611