Bill's Room with William H. Macy and Mandy Moore

TACAW welcomes William H. Macy back for the 4th edition of Bill’s Room, a collaborative series with Bill and friends. The Emmy® Award-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actor, director, producer, and screenwriter is also a gifted songwriter/ukulele player.

Backed by the house band, The Roommates, this evening of songs, stories, and interesting conversations features the very special musical guest, Mandy Moore.

