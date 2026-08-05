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Bill's Room with William H. Macy and Mandy Moore

Bill's Room with William H. Macy and Mandy Moore

TACAW welcomes William H. Macy back for the 4th edition of Bill’s Room, a collaborative series with Bill and friends. The Emmy® Award-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actor, director, producer, and screenwriter is also a gifted songwriter/ukulele player.

Backed by the house band, The Roommates, this evening of songs, stories, and interesting conversations features the very special musical guest, Mandy Moore.

TACAW
$70 MEMBER / $75 ADVANCE / $85 DAY OF
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits)
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org
https://tacaw.org/
TACAW
400 Robinson St
Basalt, Colorado 81621
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org
https://tacaw.org/