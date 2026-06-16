Birding by Habitat: Windstar

This 957-acre private nature preserve is truly an ecological gem, hosting a wide array of bird species across its extensive and varied native ecosystems. This early evening outing will allow us to experience the bout of activity as birds wrap up daytime activities and the transition to dusk. Our route will take us through pinyon-juniper woodland, mountain shrubland, sagebrush, wetland, and open water habitats as we walk through a portion of the preserve. Highlight species here include: black-throated gray warbler, Bullock’s oriole, yellow-headed blackbird, Brewer’s sparrow, Wilson’s snipe, orange-crowned warbler, various swallows, and much more.

Hiking distance is about 4 miles round trip primarily on a gravel road.

This class requires advance registration to ensure appropriate planning for the field experience.

Birders of all experience levels are welcome! Special attention will be given to orienting beginning birders to local habitats and their associated bird species, and basic field craft skills.

Meeting location will be communicated with participants prior to the outing.