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Birding & Conversation: Birds of the Sagebrush Ecosystem

Birding & Conversation: Birds of the Sagebrush Ecosystem

when the sun is still below the horizon. Early morning in this iconic landscape is a magical time to experience the dawn chorus of breeding songbirds, including the Brewer’s sparrow, whose distinctive, buzzy song carries amid the voices of other birds. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Biologist Brett Walker, joins us for this unique field trip to guide the experience and share his wealth of knowledge from his long-standing field research on Brewer’s Sparrows and other avian inhabitants of the sagebrush steppe.

Catto Center at Toklat
$50
05:00 AM - 09:00 AM on Thu, 21 May 2026
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Event Supported By

ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/
Catto Center at Toklat
11247 Castle Creek Rd
Aspen, Colorado 81611
https://aspennature.org/locations/catto-center-toklat/