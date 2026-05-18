Birding & Conversation: Birds of the Sagebrush Ecosystem

when the sun is still below the horizon. Early morning in this iconic landscape is a magical time to experience the dawn chorus of breeding songbirds, including the Brewer’s sparrow, whose distinctive, buzzy song carries amid the voices of other birds. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Biologist Brett Walker, joins us for this unique field trip to guide the experience and share his wealth of knowledge from his long-standing field research on Brewer’s Sparrows and other avian inhabitants of the sagebrush steppe.