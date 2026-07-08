BodyTraffic
BodyTraffic
BODYTRAFFIC, the Los Angeles–based company that has taken the contemporary dance world by storm with its stunning performers, technical excellence, and dynamic repertoire spanning ballet, modern, Afro-Cuban, and hip-hop. Blending local and global influences, the company reflects the vibrant diversity of its home city while continually pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance.
Made possible through the generosity of Jessica & John Fullerton.
Aspen District Theatre
$39-$117
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet
Aspen District Theatre
199 High School RdAspen, Colorado 81611