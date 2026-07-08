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BodyTraffic

BodyTraffic

BODYTRAFFIC, the Los Angeles–based company that has taken the contemporary dance world by storm with its stunning performers, technical excellence, and dynamic repertoire spanning ballet, modern, Afro-Cuban, and hip-hop. Blending local and global influences, the company reflects the vibrant diversity of its home city while continually pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance.

Made possible through the generosity of Jessica & John Fullerton.

Aspen District Theatre
$39-$117
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet
Aspen District Theatre
199 High School Rd
Aspen, Colorado 81611