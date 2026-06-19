Breaking the Rules that Matter: Superconductors and Strange Quantum Materials

In this talk, I will introduce you to the marvelous universe of quantum materials, where quantum physics plays an essential role. I will focus mostly on one phenomenon – superconductivity, a phase of matter where many electrons perform an intricate collective motion, conducting electricity without any energy loss. I will describe the history of this phenomenon, its mind-bending characteristics, and the ongoing hunt for superconductivity that operates at room temperature – a discovery that could transform our world, from lossless power grids to levitating trains, and one whose pursuit has produced both Nobel Prizes and spectacular scandals. Finally, I will try to give a sense of what the life of a researcher in the field is like – thinking and dreaming about quantum materials all day, every day.