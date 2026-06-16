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Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Night 1)

Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Night 1)

BRITTEN: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, op. 64

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The opera will also be performed on July 22 at 7 pm.

Enjoy a fully staged production of Britten’s masterpiece based on Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities, angst-ridden lovers, and surprising transformations, all in the intimate setting of the historic, 400-seat Wheeler Opera House.

Michael Klein Music Tent
$28
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.
Aspen, Colorado 81611
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/events