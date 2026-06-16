Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Night 1)
Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Night 1)
BRITTEN: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, op. 64
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The opera will also be performed on July 22 at 7 pm.
Enjoy a fully staged production of Britten’s masterpiece based on Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities, angst-ridden lovers, and surprising transformations, all in the intimate setting of the historic, 400-seat Wheeler Opera House.
Michael Klein Music Tent
$28
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611