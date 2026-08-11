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Buddy Program Happy Hour with a Purpose

Buddy Program Happy Hour with a Purpose

Join us for an evening of connection at The MOLLIE Aspen on September 24 from 5:30–7:00 p.m. In partnership with the incredible Aspen OUT organization, we’re bringing people together for a night of meaningful conversation, inspiration, and empowerment.

Enjoy a complimentary drink and delicious appetizers while connecting with friends, neighbors, and community members who share a passion for building a more connected and supportive community. We hope to see you there!

MOLLIE Hotel
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buddy Program
https://www.buddyprogram.org/
MOLLIE Hotel
111 S Garmisch St
Aspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 742-1234
reservations@mollieaspen.com
https://mollieaspen.com/