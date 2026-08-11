Buddy Program Happy Hour with a Purpose
Buddy Program Happy Hour with a Purpose
Join us for an evening of connection at The MOLLIE Aspen on September 24 from 5:30–7:00 p.m. In partnership with the incredible Aspen OUT organization, we’re bringing people together for a night of meaningful conversation, inspiration, and empowerment.
Enjoy a complimentary drink and delicious appetizers while connecting with friends, neighbors, and community members who share a passion for building a more connected and supportive community. We hope to see you there!
MOLLIE Hotel
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Buddy Program
MOLLIE Hotel
111 S Garmisch StAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 742-1234
reservations@mollieaspen.com