Buddy Program Open House
Buddy Program Open House
The Buddy Program is hosting an Open House on Friday, May 15th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Carbondale Branch Library.
This casual event gives community members a chance to learn about becoming a Big Buddy, meet the team, and connect with current mentors. Guests are welcome to stop by and enjoy some yummy bites.
Every connection helps find the right mentor for a local youth. Thank you for your continued partnership, and we truly appreciate your support!
Carbondale Branch Library
Free
03:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Buddy Program
Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris AvenueCarbondale, Colorado 81623
970-963-2889