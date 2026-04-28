Buddy Program Open House

The Buddy Program is hosting an Open House on Friday, May 15th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Carbondale Branch Library.

This casual event gives community members a chance to learn about becoming a Big Buddy, meet the team, and connect with current mentors. Guests are welcome to stop by and enjoy some yummy bites.

Every connection helps find the right mentor for a local youth. Thank you for your continued partnership, and we truly appreciate your support!