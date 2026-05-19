Camille Henrot | Commedia dell'arte

Camille Henrot brings her interdisciplinary practice to the stage for the first time with the world premiere of Commedia dell'arte. Co-commissioned by Performa, Aspen Art Museum / Wheeler Opera House, and LYRA Art Foundation, Henrot's performance incorporates the stock characters and comic ploys of the Italian Renaissance theatrical tradition within a modern day New York City apartment building. The delivery of a package triggers a cascade of uncanny events among tenants, as the tragi-comedic play attempts to make sense out of the senseless, ultimately collapsing into it.

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Advance reservations for this event will open on June 29 at 12 PM.