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Camille Henrot | Commedia dell'arte

Camille Henrot | Commedia dell'arte

Camille Henrot brings her interdisciplinary practice to the stage for the first time with the world premiere of Commedia dell'arte. Co-commissioned by Performa, Aspen Art Museum / Wheeler Opera House, and LYRA Art Foundation, Henrot's performance incorporates the stock characters and comic ploys of the Italian Renaissance theatrical tradition within a modern day New York City apartment building. The delivery of a package triggers a cascade of uncanny events among tenants, as the tragi-comedic play attempts to make sense out of the senseless, ultimately collapsing into it.

Please visit airaspen for more information

Advance reservations for this event will open on June 29 at 12 PM.

Wheeler Opera House
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/