The Carbondale Chamber has announced that The Carbondale Business Confluence presented by our Mt Sopris Members, Alpine Bank, PNC Bank and Valley View Hospital, will come together on Wednesday, September 16th. The Confluence will take place at Third Street Center Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will include catered breakfast. In the afternoon, from 4 – 6 p.m. there will be an evening of networking, information, small bites and more hosted by the Third Street Center.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Community. Partnership. Collaboration,” and will be comprised of four parts including Community Updates, Breakout Sessions, Panel Discussion and networking Business After Hours.

