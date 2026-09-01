Carbondale Business Confluence
Carbondale Business Confluence
The Carbondale Chamber has announced that The Carbondale Business Confluence presented by our Mt Sopris Members, Alpine Bank, PNC Bank and Valley View Hospital, will come together on Wednesday, September 16th. The Confluence will take place at Third Street Center Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will include catered breakfast. In the afternoon, from 4 – 6 p.m. there will be an evening of networking, information, small bites and more hosted by the Third Street Center.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating Community. Partnership. Collaboration,” and will be comprised of four parts including Community Updates, Breakout Sessions, Panel Discussion and networking Business After Hours.
Third Street Center
$50
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Carbondale Chamber of Commerce
970-963-1890
Third Street Center
520 S 3rd StCarbondale, Colorado 81623
970-963-3221
director@thirdstreetcenter.net