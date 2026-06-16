Chamber Symphony: Beethoven, Mozart, Handel
Chamber Symphony: Beethoven, Mozart, Handel
BEETHOVEN: Overture to King Stephen, op. 117
MOZART: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D major, K. 218
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ELGAR: Introduction and Allegro, op. 47
HANDEL: Music for the Royal Fireworks
Searching for an uplifting musical experience? Look no further. When Nicholas McGegan takes the podium, joy and energy are the order of the day.
Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611