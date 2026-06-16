Chamber Symphony: Beethoven's Symphony No. 7
Chamber Symphony: Beethoven's Symphony No. 7
JAKE HEGGIE: Earth 2.0 (AMFS co-commission)
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BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 7 in A major, op. 92
Discover a new work that takes on one of the most important challenges of our time, and enjoy Beethoven at his most exhilarating in the Aspen Chamber Symphony’s season-opening performance!
Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611