Chamber Symphony: McDuffie Celebrates Bernstein
Chamber Symphony: McDuffie Celebrates Bernstein
BERNSTEIN: Three Meditations from Mass
BERNSTEIN: Symphony No. 1, “Jeremiah”
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ALAN FLETCHER: An American Song
BERNSTEIN: Serenade, after Plato’s Symposium
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Celebrate one of the foremost names in American music with this Leonard Bernstein extravaganza!
Composed at the request of Jacqueline Kennedy for the inauguration of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 1971, Bernstein later arranged his Mass: A Theatre Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers for cello and piano.
Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611