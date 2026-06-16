Chamber Symphony: McDuffie Celebrates Bernstein

BERNSTEIN: Three Meditations from Mass

BERNSTEIN: Symphony No. 1, “Jeremiah”

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ALAN FLETCHER: An American Song

BERNSTEIN: Serenade, after Plato’s Symposium

06

Celebrate one of the foremost names in American music with this Leonard Bernstein extravaganza!

Composed at the request of Jacqueline Kennedy for the inauguration of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 1971, Bernstein later arranged his Mass: A Theatre Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers for cello and piano.