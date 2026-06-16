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Chamber Symphony: Robertson with Gil Shaham and Orli Shaham

Chamber Symphony: Robertson with Gil Shaham and Orli Shaham

R. STRAUSS: Serenade for Winds in E-flat major, op. 7
REENA ESMAIL: Double Concerto (AMFS Co-Commission)
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BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D major, op. 73

To enhance the audience experience, this event features performance imagery screens on both sides of the stage. To learn more, click here.

Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.
Aspen, Colorado 81611
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/events