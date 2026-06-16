Chamber Symphony: Robertson with Gil Shaham and Orli Shaham
Chamber Symphony: Robertson with Gil Shaham and Orli Shaham
R. STRAUSS: Serenade for Winds in E-flat major, op. 7
REENA ESMAIL: Double Concerto (AMFS Co-Commission)
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BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D major, op. 73
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Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611