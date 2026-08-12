Cidermass Invitational
Cidermass Invitational
The CIDERMASS Invitational is a cider-centric tasting event including beer, wine, cocktails, and live music!
Join us for the Cidermass event held from 3pm-7pm on the Snowmass Mall. Schilling, Anna’s Cider, Stem’s Cider, and 2 Towns Ciderhouse, just to name a few of the 20-25 attending vendors, will be on site for some delicious hard-cider, beer, wine and cocktail tasting.
Snowmass Village Mall
$34
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Town of Snowmass Village
970-923-3777
Snowmass Village Mall
105 Daly LnSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615
800-613-2946