The CIDERMASS Invitational is a cider-centric tasting event including beer, wine, cocktails, and live music!

Join us for the Cidermass event held from 3pm-7pm on the Snowmass Mall. Schilling, Anna’s Cider, Stem’s Cider, and 2 Towns Ciderhouse, just to name a few of the 20-25 attending vendors, will be on site for some delicious hard-cider, beer, wine and cocktail tasting.