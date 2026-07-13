Cinema Under the Stars

Presented by The Little Nell in partnership with Aspen Film, this tradition of outdoor film screenings takes place on the lawn by Ajax Tavern on select Monday evenings this summer, offered as complimentary General Admission Seating or reserved VIP Seating for an elevated experience.

One of this year’s film is OVERBOARD (1987), starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, is a romantic comedy in which a wealthy amnesiac is swept into a working-class life that ultimately leads to unexpected love. Screening begins at 9 pm.

