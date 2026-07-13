Cinema Under the Stars
Cinema Under the Stars
Presented by The Little Nell in partnership with Aspen Film, this tradition of outdoor film screenings takes place on the lawn by Ajax Tavern on select Monday evenings this summer, offered as complimentary General Admission Seating or reserved VIP Seating for an elevated experience.
One of this year’s film is OVERBOARD (1987), starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, is a romantic comedy in which a wealthy amnesiac is swept into a working-class life that ultimately leads to unexpected love. Screening begins at 9 pm.
Aspen Mountain
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Film
(970) 925-6882
info@aspenfilm.org
Aspen Mountain
601 E Dean StAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 923-1227