Civic Leadership: From Participation to Impact
Civic Leadership: From Participation to Impact
Join former City of Rifle Mayor Sean Strode for a personal and applied look at what it truly takes to be involved and lead in your own local government. This seminar provides a practical roadmap for navigating decision-making, ethics, and representing your community, while ensuring your leadership delivers a lasting, positive impact.
CMC Glenwood Springs
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
CMC Aspen
CMC Glenwood Springs
802 Grand Ave.Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601