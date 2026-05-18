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Civic Leadership: From Participation to Impact

Civic Leadership: From Participation to Impact

Join former City of Rifle Mayor Sean Strode for a personal and applied look at what it truly takes to be involved and lead in your own local government. This seminar provides a practical roadmap for navigating decision-making, ethics, and representing your community, while ensuring your leadership delivers a lasting, positive impact.

CMC Glenwood Springs
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

CMC Aspen
CMC Glenwood Springs
802 Grand Ave.
Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601