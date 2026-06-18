Claudette Zepeda: Cooking the Borderlands

Join chef Claudette Zepeda and Chef Tiffany Pineda-Scarlett at Explore Books for a discussion of Claudette's new cookbook, Cooking the Borderlands.

Claudette Zepeda is an award-winning, San Diego-based celebrity chef and culinary entrepreneur known for her fearless style and bold approach to regional Mexican cuisine. Zepeda's multi-faceted expertise is showcased in her role overseeing the creative vision as Founder of Chispa Hospitality with projects in San Diego, Nashville, Australia and México. Her latest project, Novecientos Grados, a Mexican food restaurant in partnership with Tony Hawk located in the San Diego airport, celebrates both the border and skater culture through delicious food.

Tiffany Pineda-Scarlett is co-founder of The Farmer and Chef, a farm to fork catering and hospitality company based in the Roaring Fork Valley.