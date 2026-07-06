Community Read: Maria Reva | Author Talk & Book Discussion

A virtual conversation with Maria Reva, author of this year’s Community Read book, Endling. Reva will discuss the inspiration behind her Booker Prize-longlisted novel, her writing process, and the themes that shape her work in a moderated conversation with Mitzi Rapkin.

Readers are invited to explore the selected book and join others for an open, thoughtful conversation that encourages reflection, dialogue, and connection through literature.

Together, Aspen Words and the Library gave out all 334 copies of Endling to the community. If you would like to read the book, please place a copy on hold.