Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s Summer Season comes to an exhilarating close next week with Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and only a limited number of tickets remain!

Renowned for its breathtaking athleticism and genre-defying style, Complexions returns to Aspen with a spectacular program showcasing the company’s extraordinary range and power.

The evening begins with Imagine Joy, Dwight Rhoden’s sweeping new work commissioned by Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Fund, followed by an expressive collection of solos, duets, and ensemble works. Then, Complexions turns up the volume with Love Rocks , an electrifying finale powered by the music of Lenny Kravitz.

