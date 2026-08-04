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CRESCENDO: The Wheeler Opera House Presents DanceAspen

CRESCENDO: The Wheeler Opera House Presents DanceAspen

Experience an electrifying evening of dance that builds in rhythm, energy, and emotion. CRESCENDO brings together DanceAspen's acclaimed artists for a dynamic program featuring bold contemporary works, live music, and a world premiere inspired by the music and spirit of John Denver.

Join us for an unforgettable summer evening and be among the first audiences to experience the world premiere preview of Take Me Home, Dances to John Denver.

Wheeler Opera House
$45-$65
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/