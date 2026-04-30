Culture Vibrancy Fellowship Celebration
Culture Vibrancy Fellowship Celebration
The City of Aspen invites the community to celebrate the 2026 Cultural Vibrancy Fellows, honoring two cohorts of local artists and the creative connections fostered through the program.
A reception with light refreshments begins at 5:30 pm, followed by the program from 6:00–7:00 pm. This is a free community event; advance RSVP is encouraged to secure seating.
Wheeler Opera House
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/