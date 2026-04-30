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Culture Vibrancy Fellowship Celebration

Culture Vibrancy Fellowship Celebration

The City of Aspen invites the community to celebrate the 2026 Cultural Vibrancy Fellows, honoring two cohorts of local artists and the creative connections fostered through the program.

A reception with light refreshments begins at 5:30 pm, followed by the program from 6:00–7:00 pm. This is a free community event; advance RSVP is encouraged to secure seating.

Wheeler Opera House
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/