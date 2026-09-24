Damien Davis: Visiting Critic Lecture
Damien Davis: Visiting Critic Lecture
Visiting Critic lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.
Damien Davis is a Newark-based artist and educator whose practice explores cultural representation and identity through a distinctive visual language that recontextualizes symbols from diverse cultures.
Anderson Ranch
Free
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek RoadSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org