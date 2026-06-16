Democracy, Diplomacy, and the New World Order

Presented as part of the Hurst Lecture Series.

Michael McFaul, former US ambassador to Russia, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and professor of political science at Stanford University, joins Elliot Gerson, senior fellow at the Aspen Institute, for a conversation about the evolving landscape of international relations. Drawing on his experience as both a diplomat and author of the recent book, Autocrats vs. Democrats: China, Russia, America and the New Global Disorder, McFaul examines the state of US relations with rivals China and Russia, the broader geopolitical challenges facing democracies, and the role of diplomacy in an increasingly complex world.

Paepcke Auditorium, doors at 5:00 pm

RegistrationThis event is free and open to the public, but registration is required, and capacity is established on a first-come, first-served basis. Once an event is at capacity, we will have an in-person waitlist at the door.

Public registration is now open for summer 2026. Please click here to register.