Double Take: Recurrent Dialogues in the Art of Herbert Bayer

We invite you to help us toast this new exhibition--our fifth!-- on Friday, June 12 from 4-6 pm at a celebratory exhibition opening. Team members will be stationed in the museum galleries, and Koko Bayer will be on site making art. Bauhauslers of all ages are welcome—bring friends, family, and enjoy drinks on the Bayer Center lawn.

Double Take features more than 70 works of art by Bayer, including many that are rarely seen and on loan from the Denver Art Museum, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, and the George Eastman Museum in Rochester. The exhibition presents Bayer’s work in pairs and clusters to explore how the interdependency of mediums was central to his practice. This mode of dialogue reveals surprising thematic and formal continuities across varied bodies of work. Whether surrealist-inflected photomontages of the 1930s or vivid geometric abstractions of the 1970s, the exhibition examines new connective throughlines. With a fresh approach to this trailblazing and multi-disciplinary artist, Double Take offers a new understanding of his process, his development as an artist, and his sophisticated personal sign system.