Dyani White Hawk: Visiting Artist Lecture

Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Dyani White Hawk.

Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Dyani White Hawk (b. 1976, Sičáŋǧu Lakota) is a multidisciplinary artist based in Minneapolis. Her practice, strongly rooted in painting and beadwork, extends into sculpture, installation, video, and performance, reflecting upon cross-cultural experiences through the amalgamation of influences from Lakota and Euro/American abstraction.