Escape Room
Escape Room
Gather friends, family, or a group of fellow gamers to work together and solve puzzles, crack codes, and unravel mysteries. Join us at 3:00 p.m. to meet your teammates while enjoying light refreshments. The room will lock precisely at 3:15 pm and will not reopen for latecomers.
Pitkin County Library
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pitkin County Library
970-429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill StAspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com