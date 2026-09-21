"Everlasting Floral Design" by Abby Zlotnick Art Reception
"Everlasting Floral Design" by Abby Zlotnick Art Reception
Carbondale Arts presents Everlasting Floral Design, a solo exhibition by Abby Zlotnick at the Carbondale Arts Gallery, on display October 2 - 29, 2026. The opening reception will take place on First Friday, October 2, from 5- 7 p.m. at The Launchpad, with an artist talk at 5:30 pm.
Carbondale Arts
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Carbondale Arts
970-963-1680
info@carbondalearts.com