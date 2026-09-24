Feast D’arte Art Reception

FEAST D’ARTE, a mixed media show in partnership with HARVEST FOR HUNGER, opens at the Aspen Chapel Gallery on Wednesday, October 7 from 4 to 7 pm. This is the 270th consecutive exhibition since the Gallery opened 41 years ago.Kathy Honea, curator, asked Mike Campbell, Bill Gruenberg, Lucy Congdon Hanson, Christie Interlante, Brenda Manes, Jessica T Mansor, and Cassidy Willey to join her in exhibiting their art.