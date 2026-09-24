Feast D’arte Art Reception
Feast D’arte Art Reception
FEAST D’ARTE, a mixed media show in partnership with HARVEST FOR HUNGER, opens at the Aspen Chapel Gallery on Wednesday, October 7 from 4 to 7 pm. This is the 270th consecutive exhibition since the Gallery opened 41 years ago.Kathy Honea, curator, asked Mike Campbell, Bill Gruenberg, Lucy Congdon Hanson, Christie Interlante, Brenda Manes, Jessica T Mansor, and Cassidy Willey to join her in exhibiting their art.
Aspen Chapel Gallery
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Chapel Gallery
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org
Aspen Chapel Gallery
77 Meadowood DriveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org