Festival Orchestra: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony
Festival Orchestra: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony
VERDI: Overture to La forza del destino
BERNSTEIN: Chichester Psalms
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BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, op. 125 "Choral"
To enhance the audience experience, this event features performance imagery screens on both sides of the stage. To learn more, click here.
This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.
The season’s final concert celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with a Leonard Bernstein masterpiece and culminates with a work that has been universally embraced as a beacon of hope and unity.
Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611