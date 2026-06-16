Festival Orchestra: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony

VERDI: Overture to La forza del destino

BERNSTEIN: Chichester Psalms

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BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, op. 125 "Choral"

To enhance the audience experience, this event features performance imagery screens on both sides of the stage. To learn more, click here.

This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.

The season’s final concert celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with a Leonard Bernstein masterpiece and culminates with a work that has been universally embraced as a beacon of hope and unity.