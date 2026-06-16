Festival Orchestra: Hadelich Plays Barber
Festival Orchestra: Hadelich Plays Barber
DVOŘÁK: Carnival Overture, B. 169, op. 92
MATTHEW AUCOIN: Two Thresholds (Symphony) (World premiere, AMFS co-commission)
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BARBER: Violin Concerto, op. 14
ENESCU: Romanian Rhapsody in A major, op. 11, no. 1
This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.
Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611