Festival Orchestra: Hadelich Plays Barber

DVOŘÁK: Carnival Overture, B. 169, op. 92

MATTHEW AUCOIN: Two Thresholds (Symphony) (World premiere, AMFS co-commission)

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BARBER: Violin Concerto, op. 14

ENESCU: Romanian Rhapsody in A major, op. 11, no. 1

This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.