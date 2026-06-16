Festival Orchestra: Malofeev Plays Rachmaninoff

BARBER: Medea's Meditation and Dance of Vengeance, op. 23a

RACHMANINOFF: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1941 version)

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SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, op. 47

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This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.