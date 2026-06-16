© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Festival Orchestra: Opening Sunday with Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson

Festival Orchestra: Opening Sunday with Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson

IVES/SCHUMAN: Variations on "America"
JOHN ADAMS: Selections from Nixon in China
---
COPLAND Symphony No. 3

The Aspen Festival Orchestra opens its season with Music Director Robert Spano in an all-American concert honoring our nation’s 250th anniversary!

Celebrate this milestone with performances of twentieth-century favorites by opera luminaries Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson, and the Denver-based Kantorei.

This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.

Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.
Aspen, Colorado 81611
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/events