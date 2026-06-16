Festival Orchestra: Opening Sunday with Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson

IVES/SCHUMAN: Variations on "America"

JOHN ADAMS: Selections from Nixon in China

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COPLAND Symphony No. 3

The Aspen Festival Orchestra opens its season with Music Director Robert Spano in an all-American concert honoring our nation’s 250th anniversary!

Celebrate this milestone with performances of twentieth-century favorites by opera luminaries Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson, and the Denver-based Kantorei.

This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.