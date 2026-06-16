Festival Orchestra: Opening Sunday with Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson
Festival Orchestra: Opening Sunday with Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson
IVES/SCHUMAN: Variations on "America"
JOHN ADAMS: Selections from Nixon in China
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COPLAND Symphony No. 3
The Aspen Festival Orchestra opens its season with Music Director Robert Spano in an all-American concert honoring our nation’s 250th anniversary!
Celebrate this milestone with performances of twentieth-century favorites by opera luminaries Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson, and the Denver-based Kantorei.
This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.
Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611