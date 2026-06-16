Festival Orchestra: Thibaudet Plays Gershwin
Festival Orchestra: Thibaudet Plays Gershwin
SCHOENBERG: Variations for Orchestra, op. 31
STRAVINSKY: Symphony in Three Movements
---
GERSHWIN: Piano Concerto in F major
This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.
Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611