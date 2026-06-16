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Festival Orchestra: Thibaudet Plays Gershwin

Festival Orchestra: Thibaudet Plays Gershwin

SCHOENBERG: Variations for Orchestra, op. 31
STRAVINSKY: Symphony in Three Movements
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GERSHWIN: Piano Concerto in F major

This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.

Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.
Aspen, Colorado 81611
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/events