Festival Orchestra: Weilerstein Plays Dvořák
Festival Orchestra: Weilerstein Plays Dvořák
STILL: Darker America
DVOŘÁK: Cello Concerto in B minor, B. 191, op. 104
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PROKOFIEV: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major, op. 100
Thrilling audiences with her technical brilliance and passionate, committed performances, AMFS alumna Alisa Weilerstein is the cello superstar of her generation. Hear her in Dvořák’s ravishing Cello Concerto, regarded as one of the greatest of all concertos full of quickly shifting moods, and quieter, reflective moments.
This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.
Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611