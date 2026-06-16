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Festival Orchestra: Weilerstein Plays Dvořák

Festival Orchestra: Weilerstein Plays Dvořák

STILL: Darker America
DVOŘÁK: Cello Concerto in B minor, B. 191, op. 104
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PROKOFIEV: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major, op. 100

Thrilling audiences with her technical brilliance and passionate, committed performances, AMFS alumna Alisa Weilerstein is the cello superstar of her generation. Hear her in Dvořák’s ravishing Cello Concerto, regarded as one of the greatest of all concertos full of quickly shifting moods, and quieter, reflective moments.

This concert will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio! Tune in 91.5FM and 88.9FM or at aspenpublicradio.org.

Michael Klein Music Tent
$48
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.
Aspen, Colorado 81611
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/events