Aspen Filmfest: Cheyenne & Q+A with Director Taimi Arvidson
Aspen Filmfest: Cheyenne & Q+A with Director Taimi Arvidson
The Women's Desk Network at Aspen Public Radio is a proud media sponsor of Aspen Filmfest’s screening of Cheyenne - the powerful story of female bronc riders fighting to return to the rodeo after nearly a century of exclusion. Screening Tuesday, September 29at 7 pm, followed by a live Q&A.
ISIS Theatre
$20-$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Film
(970) 925-6882
info@aspenfilm.org
ISIS Theatre
406 E Hopkins AveAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 925-7584
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