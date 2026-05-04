First Draft: A Dialogue On Writing with Eric Jay Dolin

First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing is a literary podcast produced and hosted by Mitzi Rapkin. Each week the podcast features an in-depth interview with a fiction, non-fiction, essay, or poetry writer. The show is equal parts investigation into the craft of writing and conversation about the topics of an author’s work.

The Wreck of the Mentor is the story of the American whaleship Mentor, wrecked in 1832 on a remote reef in the western Pacific.