First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing with Kevin Powers
First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing with Kevin Powers
First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing is a literary podcast produced and hosted by Mitzi Rapkin. Each week, the podcast features an in-depth interview with a fiction, non-fiction, essay, or poetry writer. The show is equal parts investigation into the craft of writing and conversation about the topics of an author’s work.
Children of the Wild is a gorgeous, haunting love story set in the Virginia mountains and on the battlefields of World War I, France.
TACAW
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits)
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org