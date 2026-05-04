First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing with Kevin Powers

First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing is a literary podcast produced and hosted by Mitzi Rapkin. Each week, the podcast features an in-depth interview with a fiction, non-fiction, essay, or poetry writer. The show is equal parts investigation into the craft of writing and conversation about the topics of an author’s work.

Children of the Wild is a gorgeous, haunting love story set in the Virginia mountains and on the battlefields of World War I, France.