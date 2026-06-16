Food, Culture, and the Craft of Cooking with Bobby Flay

Celebrity chef, restaurateur, and best-selling cookbook author Bobby Flay joins Corby Kummer, food writer and executive director of the Food & Society program at the Aspen Institute for a lively conversation about the evolution of American cuisine. Known for his bold flavors, entrepreneurial spirit, and decades-long presence on television and in restaurants across the country, Flay reflects on the craft of cooking, restaurant culture, and the changing ways Americans experience food. Together, Flay and Kummer explore the intersections of culinary creativity, business, and hospitality, as well as the enduring power of food to bring people together.Paepcke Auditorium, doors at 5:00 pm

RegistrationThis event is free and open to the public, but registration is required, and capacity is established on a first-come, first-served basis. Once an event is at capacity, we will have an in-person waitlist at the door.

Public registration is now open for summer 2026. Please click here to register.

