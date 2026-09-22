From Ashes to Asphalt: Glenwood Canyon Recovery

In August 2021, thousands of tons of rock, mud, and debris surged down the burn scar of the Grizzly Creek Fire, severing Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. The disaster closed Colorado's primary east-west transportation corridor, triggering costly disruptions and lengthy detours across the state.

Marking the five-year anniversary of the event, CDOT presents Ashes to Asphalt: Glenwood Canyon Recovery, a mini documentary series that explores the unprecedented response and rebuilding effort that followed. Through archival footage and firsthand accounts, the series highlights the maintenance crews, geologists, engineers, and first responders who worked around the clock to restore one of Colorado's most vital lifelines.

